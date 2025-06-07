Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Rent the Runway to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered Rent the Runway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Trading Up 27.9%

Rent the Runway stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($6.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.43) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.