Rep. Lloyd Doggett Buys The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on June 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on May 15th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/10/2025.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $384.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

