Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $75.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $264,813,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $224,744,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

