REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:REVG opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. REV Group has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in REV Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

