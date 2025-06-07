Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Revolve Group stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $296.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

