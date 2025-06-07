Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 23,407 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bunge Global were worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,857,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,503,000 after buying an additional 991,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bunge Global by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 713,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after buying an additional 699,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,561,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

