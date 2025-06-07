Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 208,441.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,983,000 after acquiring an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.8%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,482.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,550.00 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,288.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,061.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,613.75.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

