Rhumbline Advisers Buys 21,809 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Eastman Chemical worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EMN opened at $78.88 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

