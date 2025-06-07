Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $22,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 436.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

