Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Doximity were worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Doximity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,926.02. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

