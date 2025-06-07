Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.93 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $129.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.