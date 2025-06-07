Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12,517.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $20,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,068 shares of company stock worth $3,008,051. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $81.55 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

