Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UGI were worth $20,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

