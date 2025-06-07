Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Masimo worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Masimo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

