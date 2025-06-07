Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,271 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $21,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price target on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.3%

Essent Group stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,467. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,199,031.54. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,001 shares of company stock worth $299,591. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

