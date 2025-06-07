Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 59,960 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MGIC Investment by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MTG opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

