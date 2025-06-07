Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 98 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Lithia Motors worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD opened at $321.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.04 and a 1-year high of $405.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total transaction of $72,128.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,219.48. This represents a 16.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $80,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,444.40. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 855 shares of company stock valued at $252,536. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

