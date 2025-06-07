Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Okta were worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 37,287.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,093.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.23, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,360. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

