Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

