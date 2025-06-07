Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FYBR. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

