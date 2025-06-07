Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,086 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Terreno Realty worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

