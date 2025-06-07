Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,758 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,708 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,738,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,991,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,394 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,383.38. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $83.56 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

