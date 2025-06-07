Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,574 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Toro were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Toro by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toro by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,152,000 after purchasing an additional 164,069 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Toro by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Toro Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

