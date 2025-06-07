Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,158 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in H&R Block by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

