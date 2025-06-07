Rhumbline Advisers Sells 420 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Wintrust Financial worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,911,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $163,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.37. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $143.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

