Rhumbline Advisers Sells 850 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Acuity Brands worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AYI opened at $269.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

