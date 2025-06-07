Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of MasTec worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

MasTec Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $163.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 1.75. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

