Richard J. Rothberg Sells 70,165 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,928 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $161.52.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.