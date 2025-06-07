Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $71,175,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $60,257,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 5,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 693,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 680,242 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.