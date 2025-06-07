Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,811.80. This represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,958,598.32. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rubrik by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 4,007.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 310,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 715,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rubrik by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 186,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

