Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 5,733.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,667,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,226,771 shares of company stock valued at $111,467,774. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $77.80.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.