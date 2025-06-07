Robotics Stocks To Research – June 5th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, PROCEPT BioRobotics, Zebra Technologies, EPAM Systems, Serve Robotics, and Richtech Robotics are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or service robots and automation systems. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to industries ranging from industrial and collaborative robots to autonomous vehicles and AI-driven machinery. Their performance typically reflects technological advances, manufacturing demand and broader adoption of automation across sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $139.20. 168,003,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,942,030. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,913. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 1,502,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.15. 258,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.94. 412,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,013. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.03. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

NASDAQ SERV traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 4,729,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,954,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.78 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of NASDAQ:RR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 18,832,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,808,152. Richtech Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 39.74 and a quick ratio of 70.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

Featured Articles