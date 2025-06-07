Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $4,801,302.54 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 433,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $4,801,302.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,243,475 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,268.25. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $6,353,639.16.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,095,000.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,701,051.96.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Venker sold 315,522 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,489,673.32.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.23 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 80.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

