Roth Capital Predicts Stronger Earnings for Applied Digital

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.