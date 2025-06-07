Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3,146.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 77,751 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 876,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 104,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

RPRX opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

