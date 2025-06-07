Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 331,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,010. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,811.80. This represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after buying an additional 1,037,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

