Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 186,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,811.80. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $210,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $10,714.59. This trade represents a 95.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 31.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

