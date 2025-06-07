Ryan Mcinerney Sells 8,620 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $370.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $371.00.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

