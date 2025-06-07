ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCSC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $937.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

