Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Stake Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

