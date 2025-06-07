Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Science Applications International Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SAIC opened at $105.32 on Friday.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company’s offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

