Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.79.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4%

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

CNR opened at C$143.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.63. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$130.02 and a 52 week high of C$173.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,461 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, with a total value of C$199,600.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 645 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.