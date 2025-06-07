Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells $6,013,500.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $6,013,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,020,472.79. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $126.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $129.96. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

