Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,821 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 648,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,365. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,760,472. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $126.97 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $129.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

