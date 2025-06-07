Seaport Res Ptn Decreases Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $14.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.68. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $162.33.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 99,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.