Seaport Res Ptn Decreases Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $14.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.68. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.
NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.
NRG Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NRG stock opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $162.33.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 99,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.