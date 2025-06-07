Shipping Stocks To Follow Today – June 5th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Etsy, Blackstone, and Carrier Global are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or charter seaborne vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers—and provide maritime transport services. Their market value is driven by global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs and geopolitical developments. Investors buy shipping stocks to gain exposure to the ups and downs of the international shipping industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.03. 11,021,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,414,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.76. 4,573,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,512. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Recommended Stories