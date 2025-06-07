Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.