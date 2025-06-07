Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

NYSE SHOP opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

