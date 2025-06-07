Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

SLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 48,165.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 498,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 320,472 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 849,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.42). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

