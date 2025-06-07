Skyline Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

